The Boys season 4 premiere date: Impact of Gen V news

Following the latest preview for the spin-off Gen V, is there something more to say when it comes to The Boys season 4, including when it could premiere?

The first thing that we should note here, if you didn’t know, is that the Gen V trailer was dropped over the weekend, and it looks like it is going to be an extremely fun time from start to finish. Over the course of it, we’re going to have a chance to see potentially a few cameos from some familiar faces, and it should serve as a nice bridge between season 3 and season 4.

So is it possible that the spin-off will actually impact when the primary show premieres? Let’s just say that we more than understand why some people out there would think that. However, we actually have a hard time believing that this is going to be something that matters all that much at all. The Boys typically takes about 16-18 months between seasons, if not more. Because of that, we tend to think that Gen V will nestle in between rather nicely. It could come on next summer (no date is official beyond “2023”), and the main show can return at the start of 2024.

If you’ve been here at the site for a while already, then you know that we haven’t expected to see The Boys season 4 back until this time period anyway. There is still that overly-eager part of us that would love to see it air at the end of 2023, but for the time being that feels like wishful thinking as opposed to something that will become an actual reality.

When do you think we are going to be seeing The Boys season 4 arrive?

Do you think the Gen V show will have any impact at all? Share below! Once you do just that, stay tuned for other insight you do not want to miss. (Photo: Prime Video.)

