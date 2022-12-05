The Resident season 6 episode 10 spoilers: Cade’s big secret

As we are preparing for The Resident season 6 episode 10 on Fox tomorrow night, we have another reminder of one big thing: Why Cade and Conrad’s relationship could be in jeopardy. We’ve suspected that a problem could be coming up soon for the two and now, we have an even better sense of what that is.

Remember that recently on the medical drama, Cade decided to keep quiet about her father’s struggles with addiction on one condition: That he go to rehab in an attempt to actually turn himself around. He’s done that, but she’s still having to cover up not only where he is, but also when she’s going to visit him.

In a new peek for tomorrow’s episode per TV Insider, you can see Cade lying to Conrad, saying that she’s off on a girls’ trip when in reality, she is at the treatment center for family day. While there, we do think that she can get a better sense of how he’s doing, and if he is actually taking to the program in some of the ways that he really should be. We’ll have to wait and see when it comes to some of that.

Ultimately, the biggest issue here is the lack of honesty with Cade and Conrad. We understand her reasoning, but we’re also going to get it if this is cause for Matt Czuchry’s character to try and move forward with his life. He has so much other stuff to think about in his life, that having trust issues with the woman he is dating could prove to be too much. We’ve also felt for a while that Conrad and Billie are the two who will be together down the road but clearly, the writers aren’t super-keen to rush that along.

