Doctor Who season 14 officially begins filming, show confirms

Doctor Who season 14 is officially on the way, though it is more clear than ever that we will be waiting a good while to see it.

In a new post on Twitter, the series officially confirmed that production is taking place now for the upcoming “series” (or season, as we can it in the US) of the BBC One mega-hit. This time around, it will be starring Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor, whereas Russell T. Davies is back formally as the showrunner.

For those of you who are somewhat confused by this news and the future timeline of the series, we understand. Let’s take a moment to clear all of this up, shall we? Season 14 of Doctor Who is not going to premiere, most likely, until 2024. While you wait for that, you will have a chance to see a multi-part special commemorating the past sixty years of the franchise next year. This is going to feature the return of David Tennant as The Doctor (though not the same one he played in the past), as well as Catherine Tate and some other surprise guests. We do get the sense that we’re going to be seeing Gatwa turn up in this at some point based on the previews that we’ve seen; the question comes down to how it is going to happen.

What’s ALSO notable about season 14 is that the size and scope of the series will be bigger than ever before. Disney+ is now set to be the exclusive streaming service for the show outside of the UK, and that will allow it to also have a far larger budget than ever before. The goal is to make this as enormous as some other big franchises like Marvel or Star Wars. We don’t know if we can see that happening, but it could attract at least a few more mainstream fans thanks to something like this.

