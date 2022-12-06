His Dark Materials season 3 episode 3, episode 4 air date, plan

Following the two-hour premiere on HBO, are you curious to learn about both His Dark Materials season 3 episode 3 and episode 4?

The first thing we should note here is that yes, the network does currently have the next two episodes scheduled for December 12. They are currently planning to blow through much of the final chapter of this fantasy epic, and that does make us wonder if they are setting up for some other shows to air on Monday night early on in the new year. Otherwise, why do something like that? Granted, they may just be thinking that The Amber Spyglass adaptation works a little bit better in this form, since it feels like you are watching a two-hour movie every single week.

We wish that there was a ton of news to share when it comes to these upcoming episodes but unfortunately, the premium-cable network is not giving too much away at the moment. Here is what we can say. The title for episode 3 is “The Intention Craft,” whereas in episode 4 we’re getting a real humdinger titled “Lyra and Her Death.” Foreboding, no? If you’ve loved the series so far, we have every reason to think you will continue to love things the rest of the way. We tend to imagine that there are going to be some more intense moments coming and while fans of the Philip Pullman books clearly have an upper hand, there is always room for a few surprises here and there. Be prepared for that and a whole lot more.

Odds are, some more official details will come out once we get to a little bit later in the week. That tends to be what the network does the majority of the time when it comes to their synopses.

