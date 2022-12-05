Want to know the Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 episode 10 return date on CBS, plus other insight all about what’s next?

There are a few things to get out of the way here. First and foremost, there is no installment of the show on the network in seven days. Not only that, but the same goes for the week after! We’re in the midst of a lengthy hiatus here, one that is currently poised to last until we get around to Monday, January 16. The title for the first installment back is “An Afro and a Peugeot,” and the synopsis below offers some other updates on what lies ahead:

“An Afro and a Peugeot” – Bob and Abishola are at odds over whether Dele is ready to get behind the wheel and decide to take matters into their own hands. Also, Christina offers Douglas some work advice only to watch him claim her ideas as his own, on the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, Jan. 16 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Networkand available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So why the long hiatus? A part of it is of course due to the holidays, as the majority of broadcast networks do not air episodes around Christmas or New Year’s. That part of the equation makes perfect sense. In past years, there would have probably been a new installment the first Monday of the new year, but things are a little bit different this time around. Why? Go ahead and look towards the NCIS crossover on January 2. That is bumping the comedy lineup on CBS for a week and moving past that, the college football national title game is set for January 16. This is why the break is as long as it is.

