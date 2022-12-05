The Neighborhood season 5 episode 10 return date at CBS

Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn The Neighborhood season 5 episode 10 return date, or more news on what’s ahead? Just as you would imagine, we are going to see the show embark now on a holiday hiatus.

There is no episode coming up for the rest of December and beyond that, you’re also going to be stuck waiting for the first couple weeks of January. In a different world we may have seen the sitcom return on Monday, January 2, but that is when the three-part NCIS crossover is going to premiere. The plan now is for episode 10 to arrive on Monday, January 16.

With that in mind, do you want to get a few more updates as to what lies ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full season 5 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Welcome to the Getaway” – Calvin and Tina decide to take the honeymoon they never had to Madrid. Also, Dave and Gemma team up with Malcolm and Marty on a project intended to surprise Calvin upon his return, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Jan. 16 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This is going to be a fun story just from the vantage point of bringing something different to the table — let’s just hope what we see from Calvin and Tina here is very-much different from what we get on the vast majority of White Lotus episodes. We’re hoping that there’s a lot of comedy from start to finish, and also a chance to see Dave and Gemma work with Malcolm and Marty on something that is sure to be fun … though there could also be a few awkward moments thrown in at the same time. (A big part of this show revolves around finding new ways to put people out of their element.)

