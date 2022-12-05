The Rookie season 5 episode 10 promo: A new crossover ahead!

The Rookie season 5 episode 10 will be coming to ABC in the new year, and the producers already figured out a way to make it worth the wait.

Following last night’s big two-hour event, the network revealed that moving forward, you are going to see a crossover event featuring this show and also The Rookie: Feds. It makes sense for this to happen, mostly due to the fact that the flagship show is moving to Tuesday nights at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. One is leading into the other, and this is going to be the way things are for at least the foreseeable future.

Are we excited about what’s coming up here crossover-wise? Sure, but we still think the biggest thing a lot of people will be excited for is the continuation with Bradford and Chen. Remember that at the end of episode 9, he asked her out! We hope that there’s a chance to see that first date and if not, check out some of the earlier parts of this relationship. The writers know that we’ve been waiting to see some good stuff here for a long time, so hopefully they take advantage of this opportunity and deliver.

Meanwhile, we also hope that there are some chances moving forward to get some arcs on the other characters, as well. A big part of the move to Tuesdays should be balance. Crossovers can be really fun, but you also want to make sure that both The Rookie and its timeslot companion have some chances to shine on their own. They both deserve that, especially since we’ve spent so much time getting to know all these people.

When can we expect more info?

If we had to guess, we anticipate that we’re going to get more insight over the next few weeks — at the very least, before we get to Christmas Day. Stay tuned…

