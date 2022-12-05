The Rookie season 5 episode 9: Did Bradford ask Lucy Chen out?

We should go ahead and make one thing clear: Entering tonight’s The Rookie season 5 episode 9, we anticipated a big reveal. The question was what that reveal was going to be.

Let’s not waste any time here and get to the important stuff: Lucy and Chris are now over. She broke up with him close to the end of the episode, and of course he was hurt by it. This was one of the trickier parts of the show: We’re rooting for Lucy and Bradford, but there was always a chance some other (fictional) people could be hurt along the way. Yet, at least she was kind enough to end things when she was confident it was the right thing to do.

Now, the good news: Tim asks Lucy if she wanted to go out with him, and she said yes! This means that there’s SO much more material to explore here over the next few weeks. It’s about time. That’s the first thing we should say. The writers took their time on this reveal and honestly, it feels smart at this point. The coupling now feels earned. While there’s no guarantee that they will stay together, they’ve got a really good shot. They know each other extremely well and legitimately challenge one another. That’s important for any couple.

So how will this impact their work life? Their time away from the job? What sort of fun side stories could we get? There are a TON of questions and we’re already hoping to see some new avenues explored. We don’t anticipate that The Rookie is going to change the sort of show it is moving forward, but we are happy to have this interesting new wrinkle! Here’s to hoping that Chenford has some great stuff moving forward.

