Is 9-1-1 new tonight on ABC? Season 6 episode 10 hopes

Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? We know that there was a lot of big stuff across the board last week, so is it about to continue?

We wish that we had some more awesome news to share in this article … but this is where we have to drop the curtain. There is no new installment tonight on the network, and nor is there going to be a new installment for a good while. Fox has yet to even confirm when season 6 episode 10 is going to premiere, but we imagine that it is going to be at some point in the month of March. That’s around when we have seen the show come back in the past.

So what will be coming up over the next few episodes? We do tend to think that at the forefront of everything for Bobby will be the death of Wendell, as he is going to do everything within his power to get some answers on that subject. It may take some time, though, so we would not sit here and promise any sort of quick resolution.

Meanwhile, Chimney and Maddie should get a chance to continue to move forward after the big decision that they made in episode 9. They could be the source of a few domestic storylines and honestly, we are very much excited for that. It’s a chance to keep mixing it up! After all, there are a few things that we know with confidence are going to be there for this show moving forward, including some dramatic rescues and events that are totally off the wall. We realize already that the writers think outside the box in ways that we cannot even begin to imagine.

What do you most want to see on 9-1-1 season 6 episode 10 when the show comes back to Fox down the road?

