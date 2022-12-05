Call the Midwife 2022 Christmas Special spoilers: New hints…

Are you ready for the 2022 Call the Midwife Christmas Special? We absolutely know that we are! It is airing in the US and UK in less than three weeks, and it is one of the best TV holiday traditions out there.

Over the years, we know just how much these specials have run the emotional gamut. We’ve seen some that are uplifting, bittersweet, charming, and even funny at times. Each one is effectively a holiday-themed slice of life.

So what makes this one stand out? It is important to remember that it is coming on the heels of a really dramatic train crash last year, and the shadow of that will loom large in some ways. Yet, everyone will try to move forward as there is a new maternity clinic, big events in the town, and reasons for everyone to smile.

Today, we come bearing a few new bits of information courtesy of PBS — go ahead and take a look below:

With Christmas approaching, the midwives move to their maternity clinic and are delighted when their first patient is a familiar face. Life in Poplar returns to normal after the tragic train crash, and everyone unites for a festive talent show.

If you’ve seen these specials over the years, then you probably recognize that these do tend to stand by and large on their own. You’ll see a beginning, middle, and end to this story, and you’ll also see it serve as somewhat of a bridge between season 11 and season 12, which will premiere on BBC One in early 2023 (most likely) and sometime after that on PBS. We really should just take things one step at a time here…

