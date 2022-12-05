The White Lotus season 2 episode 7 (finale) spoilers: Big reveals?

We probably do not have to tell you this, but The White Lotus season 2 episode 7 next week is going to be totally nuts. How can it not? We are talking about the huge season 2 finale, and it’s where a lot of creator Mike White’s cards are finally going to be put on the table. We’ll not only learn who is dead, but also where certain relationships lie. Do Lucia and Albie have a future? What’s next for Valentina after being with Mia in that hotel room? There is a lot to think about and at this point, we just want the final episode to be here.

Of course, it’s not going to be easy to get details about this particular episode, so we’ll take whatever tease that we can. With that, let’s turn things over to Sabrina Impacciatore, who plays Valentina. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, she had the following to say as she set the stage for the future:

I feel uncomfortable talking about the seventh episode. I still haven’t even watched the sixth episode! Of course, I remember what I read in the script but still there are parts that are still mysterious to me. I knew all the scripts but every time I watch the show, it’s so surprising to me that I need to watch it twice, three times. So I cannot really tease about what’s going to happen. I can only say that what is going to happen in the final episode is shocking and people are really going to freak out.

Is it possible that the reveal at the end of this is something that nobody would guess? We’ll admit that for us, this would be the idea, mostly because it’s so much more fun to be surprised. Valentina could be setting herself up for a broken heart with Mia, and we’re not sure she realizes that enough. Meanwhile, Ethan seems on the verge of snapping and that could make him either a murderer or a victim.

