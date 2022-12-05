The White Lotus season 2 finale promo: Is Portia missing, dead?

Following tonight’s new episode we had an opportunity to see the promo for The White Lotus season 2 episode 7 — otherwise known as the big finale! There are so many things we’re left to wonder, but the biggest question mark here has to be who ends up dying and how.

At the conclusion of the promo, you do see some bodies being carried away, but there is no clear evidence whose bodies they actually are. There were some questions about Portia’s whereabouts, and that could cause you to lean in her direction as to a possible suspect here. With that being said, it almost feels too obvious something could happen to her if she’s featured in the promo.

If there is one thing that we’ve come to know about this show over time, it’s simply this: It can be pretty darn demented. We still like the theory that Daphne is somehow responsible for the deaths, even if she is the one who discovers the bodies. Could this all end up being a stunt of some sort on her part? We know that there are a few different things that are off about her, and Ethan / Cameron / Harper all dying would fit what we already know. The deceased are all apparently guests at the hotel, and we tend to think that they all have to be linked in some way. Would it be too random otherwise?

No matter what, we just hope that this episode manages to surprise and gets us very excited for what the future could hold. While there have been plenty of funny moments throughout season 2, it does feel at its core more dark than anything we’ve seen so far — we don’t think that is by accident.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates right now when it comes to The White Lotus

What do you think will happen over the course of The White Lotus season 2 finale on HBO?

What do you think is going to happen to Portia? Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







