House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: The earliest tease

We all know that House of the Dragon season 2 is coming to HBO down the road and, of course, there’s a lot to be excited about there!

When you think about the network as a whole, one of the things we’re pretty confident in is that they’re going to do everything in their power to get a date out there as soon as they can … or at least an approximate one. This is easily one of their biggest shows and since we are going to be waiting a long time, you have to do something to prepare us.

So what could that something be? Well, there are a few different things the network could think about. For starters, we wouldn’t be altogether shocked if we hear next fall approximately when the show will be back for more. This would be on par with what HBO already did with Succession, which is officially coming back this spring. Since the Game of Thrones prequel will likely be out in spring 2024 or sometime later, this would be a good time to get the ball rolling. That’s especially true if you are releasing a teaser alongside the likes of a big show like True Detective or something in that vein.

No matter when House of the Dragon airs, we tend to think that we’ll get some news at least three or four months in advance of the premiere. That helps you to generate discussion early and from there, you can give some other teases (think a full trailer, or a specific premiere date) a couple of months before the show comes back.

We probably don’t have to tell you what makes season 2 in theory so exciting — remember that the Dance of Dragons is coming! The stage was set throughout the season 1 finale.

