Euphoria season 3 premiere date: The weirdest rumor so far

When you have a show as anticipated as Euphoria season 3, it’s inevitable there will be some crazy conversation out there. We’ve heard some weird rumors already and odds are, there are going to be more that surface over the next few weeks.

So what is one of the weirdest ones we’ve got at the moment? Let’s just say that it’s tied to the idea that pop superstar Billie Eilish is going to be a part of the upcoming episodes. In a new interview with Vanity Fair the singer herself refuted that, saying the following:

“…[Those rumors are] not true … I’d like to be! Euphoria is f—— fire.”

The idea that this rumor ever existed is hilarious, mostly because season 3 has not even started up production as of yet! How would anyone know what is or is not going to be happening? Odds are, we’ll be waiting for a good while to get any further news on some of this stuff right now. (We’re sure that Sam Levinson has already devised a lot of the story, but it’s hard to say how deep the production would be when it comes to casting anyone at this particular moment in time.)

If you hear any rumors about when season 3 is going to come out, don’t put any stock in those for the time being. It’s still FAR too early to tell! The earliest we could anticipate some new episodes coming at this point is really late 2023, but early 2024 seems like a far more appropriate guess when you consider how long it takes the show to film, and also just how well season 2 performed for HBO when it aired in a similar timeframe. Why make a change to something that clearly is not broken?

