NCIS season 20 episode 10 return date: Crossover ahead?

Following what you see tonight on CBS, are you interested in getting the NCIS season 20 episode 10 return date? Well, we’ve got info on that and SO much more.

First and foremost, we suppose it’s important to share the not-so-great news that there is no new episode next week, or the week after. We’re about to embark on the annual holiday hiatus, but at least this one is not SO terrible compared to others we’ve seen in the past.

Once you get to the other side of Christmas and New Year’s, you will have a chance to see season 20 episode 10 air on Monday, January 2 at a special time in 8:00 p.m. Eastern. What makes this story so special? That’s pretty easy to identify: This is a three-part crossover event! We’re going to see every part of the franchise come together in a way that we’ve never seen before, and it will all take place over the course of one night. The flagship show is kicking it off, and the synopsis below gives you some other insight all about what to expect:

“Too Many Cooks” – NCIS agents from Washington, D.C., L.A. and Hawai’i, all in D.C. to attend the retirement party of a beloved Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) professor, find themselves investigating his shocking suicide, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Jan. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The episode is part one of a three-episode NCISverse crossover event with NCIS: LOS ANGELES and NCIS: HAWAI’I.

After this episode…

There is another hiatus presumably scheduled for Monday, January 9, more than likely to avoid the massive competition from college football. NCIS will return back to its normal timeslot on January 16.

