The Good Doctor season 6 episode 9 spoilers: Cliffhangers ahead?

Next week on The Good Doctor season 6 episode 9, we’re going to see a story that is significant in a number of different ways. So where do we start?

We suppose that the first thing worth noting is where exactly “Broken or Not” lies within the overall episode order. This is the last one before the show goes on holiday hiatus and with that in mind, we tend to think that it’s going to be very-much dramatic. We also wouldn’t be shocked if there are a few cliffhangers established here, especially when it comes to setting the stage for what lies ahead.

So what makes this story stand out? Without further ado, go ahead and check out the full The Good Doctor season 6 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Broken or Not” – Dr. Shaun Murphy unknowingly creates a competition between Drs. Danica Powell and Daniel Perez when he introduces a new performance rating system. Meanwhile, Dr. Morgan Reznick may have crossed a line with Dr. Alex Park on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, DEC. 12 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The Morgan – Park storyline here could prove especially challenging just because of what we’ve seen with the two of them so far this season. Things have been messy and in general, pain has proven to be one of the central themes for season 6. It’s also manifested itself in a number of different ways. Take, for starters, what we saw with Shaun and Lim following the surgery. With Park and Morgan, meanwhile, a lot of it stems from Morgan’s initial decision to leave San Jose; that signaled to Park that she wasn’t altogether serious about their relationship, even when she eventually changed her mind.

