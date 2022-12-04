Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: More hope for Simmons, Reid?

Of course, we tend to think that Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is going to happen at Paramount+, even though it’s not official yet. There’s just SO many reasons why the streaming service would want it! While the numbers are not publicly released, we tend to think the viewership for the first few episodes has to be high.

Also, we already know that the current cast wants to come back for more … but could they be joined by Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney? Is there any hope for that at all?

The first big thing to note here at the moment is that neither Gubler nor Henney have said they would come back for a season 2, though technically, they haven’t really spoken about the revival at all. Both of them are working on other things, but the show has said that the door will remain open for them in the event that they do ever want to come back down the road.

If there is any glimmer of hope we can offer here, it is that there remains a friendship that exists between everyone behind the scenes. Just take a look at one of the latest Instagram posts from Henney, which has responses from both Kirsten Vangsness and Adam Rodriguez on it. This is a pretty tight-knit group, and that’s one of the reasons why so many cast members did return.

The biggest factor in a potential return

It’s gotta be timing. If Henney and Gubler have an opening in their schedules, we hope they’ll at least consider something down the road. Even if they are not around full-time, wouldn’t it be fun to see them for a few weeks?

Do you think we could see Simmons and Reid moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

