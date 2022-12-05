Yellowstone season 5 episode 6 spoilers: After the fight…

Following the big events of tonight’s installment, doesn’t it make sense to want more news all about Yellowstone season 5 episode 6? This one is coming to Paramount Network in just one week, and it is important for many different reasons.

So where should we start off here? Well, the natural place is by noting that this is the penultimate episode of the calendar year for the show. Whatever happens here is going to carry over directly into episode 7, which could easily end on a big cliffhanger. There are seven more episodes coming in 2023, but we could be waiting for a good while to get other insight on that.

So what are we anticipating entering episode 6? A lot of it is inevitably going to start where episode 5 ended, in the aftermath of the huge fight between Beth Dutton and Summer Higgins. Are they going to be on the same page moving forward? We don’t think they’ll ever agree on a lot of things, but neither seems to be going anywhere for now. Summer is under house arrest, and John does need her on his side to tackle some environmental issues.

Beyond all of this, we do hope we get to see John and a lot of the bunkhouse out doing the cattle expedition that was discussed so much this week. We do wonder, of course, what the consequences could be to the Governor being out of the office so long, even if there is a satellite phone out there to deliver him news. Kevin Costner’s character has managed to step in it on a few different occasions already, and we know already that he’s not altogether interested in following all the rules. Sometimes, that could be useful. At other points, though, it could cause some HUGE problems.

Where do you think the story is going entering Yellowstone season 5 episode 6 on the Paramount Network?

