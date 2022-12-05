The White Lotus season 2 episode 7 (finale) spoilers: Who is dead?

Next week on HBO The White Lotus season 2 episode 7 is here, and it will be time to raise all of the big-time questions. Take, for starters, who is actually dead.

From the very start of the series, there were a few different things that we’ve come to know. Take, for starters, the simple fact that there are multiple dead bodies and the deceased were all people staying at the hotel. This isn’t a repeat of season 1 in that regard. The big question was precisely how we got to that point.

When you think back to season 1, there was a heavy element of comedy in the end reveal, one that revolved heavily around drug use, a total jerk in Shane, and also someone dropping their pants and relieving themselves in a suitcase. (It remains one of the weirdest things that we’ve ever seen on TV.) This time around, doesn’t it feel significantly darker no matter what happens? Death is death in a way, but there is a deliberateness to the action here in a way that we didn’t seen the first time around. It’s hard to imagine many ways where you accidentally kill several people on accident.

Based on the promo, we do tend to think that there’s a lot of action coming around every corner here — people could end up being missing, and it looks like there’s a fight happening in the ocean.

No matter what happens, you can anticipate a certain degree of closure here. After all, remember that season 3 (which has already been renewed) will take place at a different White Lotus property and with that, will probably feature a totally different collection of guests. Maybe one person will remain in Tanya and that is more or less it.

What do you think is going to happen entering The White Lotus season 2 episode 7 next week?

Who do you think is going to die? Share below! Once you do just that, stay tuned for some other great news you will definitely want to see. (Photo: HBO.)

