The Rookie season 5 episode 10 return date for Nathan Fillion, cast

Following the big finale today on ABC, do you want to get The Rookie season 5 episode 10 return date on ABC? Of course, that makes sense! Why wouldn’t you want to get more of the show in the immediate future?

Well, this is (of course) where we do have to come in and hand over some of the less-than-fantastic news when it comes to the future of the series: There is no new episode next week, or for the rest of the year. It shouldn’t be that big of a shock given that we are closing in on the holiday season.

What may be a little bit more of a surprise, at least for those of you who haven’t heard anything about it yet, is the fact that we’ll be seeing the Nathan Fillion drama return on Tuesday, January 3. This isn’t just some one-off thing, either. The plan is for the immediate future to have The Rookie continue to air in this spot. The hope is that over the course of the new year, we’re going to see this show shine as a part of a lineup that also includes The Rookie: Feds. Pairing these shows together directly could help both on some level, and it also certainly opens the door to more crossovers. This is a strategy that we’ve seen both CBS and NBC employ with some of their shows, so why wouldn’t ABC try to do something similar here? We can’t say that we’re surprised even in the slightest.

Because we are still a good 30 days away from The Rookie coming back, you can’t be too surprised that they are going to make you wait a good while for more details. Tonally, you probably know what to expect already, but there could be a few little surprises thrown in here for good measure.

Related – Take a look at some other news on The Rookie right away

Where do you think the story is going to go as we move into The Rookie season 5 episode 10 on ABC?

Do you think the move to Tuesdays will prove worthwhile? Be sure to share below! Once you do that, stick around for further insight you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







