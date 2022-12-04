Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: A holiday reveal incoming?

In theory, we recognize that news on Ted Lasso season 3 could be coming at any point in the near future. Whether or not it does, however, is a totally different story.

The holiday season 2 is going to be an interesting time for this show, largely because it has somewhat surprisingly become roped into this time of year in a big way. There are Ted Lasso Christmas ornaments in stores, just as there is also re-watch parties for the season 2 episode “Carol of the Bells.” We do think the presence of last year’s somewhat-timeless and standalone episode does give this show a specific holiday sheen, but it also goes beyond that. This is a story often about goodness, and about finding a way to overcome obstacles and share love with those close to you. It’s meant to make you feel good, even if you cry a little bit along the way. These are the sort of messages that are very specific to this time of year.

So what better time than the present to announce something more about season 3? We tend to think that the folks at Apple TV+ are going to consider it, but there may also be a specific reason why they go in another direction. In the end, they could determine that we’re just too far away from the actual start date. It does feel like the earliest we could see the series back is the start of March, but more than likely it will be later in that month or April. The streaming service has another show from Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein in Shrinking premiering in January; they may wait until after that one is over to push forward with Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the cast.

If we were an executive, we’d implore everyone to at least consider some sort of announcement about season 3 here. If you aren’t going to give a specific date, why not a month? What’s so terrible about giving everyone a little something to look forward to here?

