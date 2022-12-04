Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Current December hopes

What are we going to learn about Cobra Kai season 6 over the course of December? There is, of course, a lot to discuss here!

So where do we actually begin? It feels like the best place to start is of course with noting that technically, the show does not even have a renewal yet. We’re in a world here where we have to take things one announcement at a time, and we’re hoping that we’ll get to know something more about that before we even start thinking about a date.

With that being said, we are reasonably confident that another season is coming — it’s hard not to be! This show has already proven itself to be an enormous success for Netflix, and it certainly left off in a way that left everyone eager for more. Don’t we have to see what John Kreese’s next move is going to be? We have seen that some characters in this world are capable of redemption, but we don’t think that is going to be on his mind now that he’s busted out of prison.

There’s a good chance that renewal news will come out before the end of the month. News on a premiere date, on the other hand, is a little less likely. We don’t think we’ll actually hear about that until either the late summer or the fall — or, until new episodes are actually filmed. The earliest we could see season 6 turning up is the end of next year, but that’s only in the event that the show actually started filming pretty early on in 2023. The more likely scenario, alas, is that we are stuck waiting until 2024. We may not like it, but that’s the reality.

Related – Be sure to get some further news on Cobra Kai right now, including what else you can expect to see

What do you think we’re going to learn about Cobra Kai season 6 over the month of December?

Do you think we’ll get news on either a renewal or a premiere date? Share below! After you do this, stay at the site for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







