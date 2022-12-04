Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to see Queen Latifah and the rest of the cast back in the near future?

We know that there are a lot of new episodes coming down the road, so you don’t have to worry about that. Unfortunately, none of them will be on the air tonight. Instead, we are going to be stuck waiting until Sunday, February 19 to see new episodes on the air — and yea, that is a really long time.

So why in the world is CBS doing this, especially when both NCIS: Los Angeles and East New York are both coming back in January? The simplest answer we can offer is that The Equalizer is doing fewer episodes than the other two, and the network wants to make sure they save as many of them as possible so that they can air a ton without delay. In general, there are going to be a lot of stoppages in January / early February in between award shows and NFL football, and it would have been pretty annoying if this show had to deal with a lot of those.

When the show does come back on the air, we do have a pretty good sense of what will be one of the most important stories: Whatever is going on with Mel and her brother. After getting into it with Robyn we saw that character go off on a tear, and we think she’s going to do whatever she can in order to get answers. Be prepared for that, and we hope that this is the sort of thing that can get her and McCall back on the same page again. After all, they are going to need each other in order to be at their very best, both personally and professionally.

