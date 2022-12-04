Saturday Night Live cold open: Kenan Thompson, Herschel Walker

Entering this week’s Saturday Night Live, it felt like there were obvious directions the writers could have gone with a cold open. The question was simple: How bold were they willing to go?

Well, this was not the direction that we thought they would go. We felt like they were going to come into the show discussing a certain rapper (and former multi-time musical guest) and his social media history. However, they instead brought out Kenan Thompson in order to play Herschel Walker. Kenan is without a doubt one of the best performers they have, but we’re not even sure he was doing an impression of the former NFL star and instead, just saying funny lines as Kenan. (The aforementioned “certain rapper” was mentioned by Walker, albeit briefly.)

The main point of this sketch was simple: Getting the idea across that Walker was dense and had no clue what he was doing. There were some funny moments for sure, but it also felt like a missed opportunity. This represented SNL not going as bold as they could have, and instead just settled for letting one of their best cast members tell some jokes for a few minutes. What more could they have done? Plenty, but we also can’t be surprised they went with an on-the-nose political parody so close to the Georgia run-off.

For the rest of this show, one of the real questions we’re left to wonder is how much the writers are going to be looking ahead. After all, remember that next week is going to bring you the one-two punch of Steve Martin and Martin Short, who are both probably going to be in the cold open in some shape or form. You usually see that with longtime hosts in a way you don’t almost at every other point.

