SEAL Team season 7 renewal: How to help make it happen

It’s true that for the time being, there is no official news out there on a SEAL Team season 7 renewal. Do we want it? Absolutely, and we tend to think that most of you out there do, as well, if you are reading this.

Unfortunately, the truth here is that we could all be, collectively, waiting a good while to see what happens. There’s no specific timeline as to when Paramount+ could announce more episodes, and the only thing we hope for is that something else comes out over the next few months.

Of course, we know this process can be frustrating when a lot of us on the outside want to contribute however we can — so what is the best way to do that? We do have a few suggestions that are well worth thinking about for a moment.

1. Re-watching the episodes – This one’s a given, since it does show Paramount+ that viewers are willing to commit to the story for the long haul.

2. New viewer acquisition – Have a friend who is into this particular genre, or just likes quality TV? Convince them to watch!

3. Social media support – While it may not translate directly to subscriptions, this is promo that the streaming service doesn’t have to pay for … and it could lead to new viewer acquisition down the road.

4. Engagement with the cast and official accounts – This is just a little thing, but we do think it shows a real spirit of support and a family among viewers. That can help to tip the scales.

When to expect news

We tend to think that by spring, we’ll for sure know something about the future. After all, the last thing Paramount+ should want is to string anyone along. Also, if the goal is to have new episodes on the air in the fall, they will need to figure it out by then.

Do you want to get more news on a SEAL Team season 7 renewal soon?

Is there a big announcement you are waiting for? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

