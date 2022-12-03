Manifest season 4 episode 11 return date: The likely months

When are going to learn the Manifest season 4 episode 11 return date over at Netflix? This is definitely a fun thing to think about! Without question we love the show, and of course the fact there are only ten episodes left is somewhat bittersweet.

Yet, we know that there’s going to be a lot of exciting stuff whenever the show comes back, given that (spoilers from episode 10 ahead) the stakes are higher than ever. What happens next in the wake of Zeke’s death? Is there a way to actually save the world? We know now that things are so much more complicated than just saving the passengers, and the amplified stakes at the moment make for some really interesting/compelling television.

Now, let’s go ahead and get back to the major question at hand: When we’re actually going to see the end of the story play out.

We should note already that June 2 is the hotly-discussed date just because that’s the Death Date on the show and there will be something fun and full-circle in the event that turns out to be the end of the show, as well. Yet, we don’t want to bank on Netflix releasing the remaining episodes then just because it’s an Easter egg … especially when there are a ton of other possibilities that they could consider in theory. Remember that Memorial Day Weekend is a huge time for them, as is the Fourth of July. Netflix tends to clean up around these times because there’s not that much competition out there and they can really steamroll when viewers are at home wondering what they should watch. Rarely does anyone ever celebrate a holiday for a full 24 hours.

So for now, we think that May, June, and July are the most likely months for the show’s return. The remaining episodes should be ready to go by then, and that also gives Netflix enough distance between parts of the season. We’re sure that they will want to space things out to a certain extent here.

What do you think the Manifest season 4 episode 11 return date is going to be?

