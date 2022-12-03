The Last of Us season 1 trailer teases Joel’s epic mission

For those who are not aware The Last of Us season 1 is slated to air on HBO come January 15, and the latest trailer gives us a startling sense of what to expect.

If you have played the hit video game of the same name, then you have a reasonable idea of what to expect. This is a story of Joel and Ellie traveling across the country years after the apocalypse in a bleak, dangerous world. Pedro Pascal and Game of Thrones alum Bella Ramsey are front and center here, and we tend to think that this story is going to be both brutal and emotional all at once.

What we’re seeing so far looks good without question, but we’re still going to be one of many people who has questions — mostly because it is impossible not to. We are speaking here about one of the most popular video games in recent history, and we know already that most adaptations into movies / TV shows tend to fall flat. The biggest things The Last of Us has going for it are 1) the involvement of the folks over at Naughty Dog (who designed the game) and 2) Chernobyl alum Craig Zadan as an executive producer. These are people who know what they are doing.

There is one bonus thing that’s worth being super-psyched about from an Easter egg perspective: Ashley Johnson, who voiced Ellie in the original game, is actually playing her mother Anna on the show. In other words, the woman who gave birth to Ellie the character in terms of her performance is responsible for giving birth to her in the TV world. Talk about a full-circle feeling.

To watch the full trailer right now, all you have to do is visit the link here.

Based on the new trailer, what do you most want to see from The Last of Us season 1?

Based on the new trailer, what do you most want to see from The Last of Us season 1?

