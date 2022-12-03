Riverdale season 7 premiere date: Will we learn it this month?

Is there a chance that we’re going to get some more news on Riverdale season 7 this month? It goes without saying we want it!

For starters, remember here that the show is absolutely in the works, and based on the super trippy ending for season 6, things are going to be crazy when the show comes back. So many characters are going to be back in the past — or, a version of the past. The entire story seems to be an homage to the Archie Comics that served as the original source material.

So we have a specific idea as to what the future could hold so now, we’re just waiting on that date. So when are we going to get it?

Well, there is a reasonably good chance that we’re going to hear something more this month. Remember that The CW has already shared return dates for a number of their shows currently on the air this fall. Why not announce some other info, as well? We have to assume that Riverdale, alongside The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Nancy Drew, are going to come back before we get to the spring. We do recognize that things are different right now in the wake of the Nexstar deal, and that includes the way that certain shows are promoted. Yet, we don’t think TOO much is going to change in terms of when Riverdale comes back or how it is promoted.

Just remember…

We are entering the final chapter for the KJ Apa series, so go ahead and prepare for a lot of homages and for Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa to throw out there just about every far-out idea that he can. This is a chance to swing for the fences and we’re pretty darn confident the show could do just that.

So prepare for an announcement soon — even if it’s not this month, it could be shortly after the fact.

Do you think we’re going to be getting news on a Riverdale season 7 this month?

