Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Apple TV+ teases it & more!

We recognize that we are still waiting for Ted Lasso season 3 on Apple TV+, and there’s a chance that could continue for some time.

Given how long we’ve been waiting for any sort of official news, we’re just happy at this point that the streaming service is acknowledging its existence.

In a new teaser, you can see the folks at Apple TV+ showcase all of their programming for winter 2022 and beyond. The Jason Sudeikis comedy is in there, but there isn’t exactly new footage, and nor is there any specific information as to when it is coming back for more. We think that they are holding back for the time being simply because it’s not coming in the immediate future.

If you are to believe some of the latest rumors that are online at this point, we could be waiting until April to see the third and potentially final season. Apple has another comedy on the way in January in Shrinking, which also comes from executive producers Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein. Will it air at the same time as Ted Lasso? That’s not something that we have a firm answer to at the moment, but it is an interesting thing to ponder over right now. We’re still hoping for something in March, but we have to be aware that we’re still months away.

As we get a little closer to the late winter or spring, we’re sure that the streamer will reveal an actual teaser with footage for what lies ahead. Following that, we could get a full trailer with some sort of legitimate premiere-date reveal in between. The most important thing, as hard as it sounds, is that the entire production team takes their time making sure the end result here is perfect. If this does end up being the end, the last thing we need is for it to feel rushed.

