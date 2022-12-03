Mayans MC season 5 premiere date: Any hopes for December?

Is there a chance that we’re going to get a Mayans MC season 5 premiere date over the course of this month? It’s nice to think about! However, that doesn’t mean that there is any guarantee we’re actually going to get the news that we want.

We feel like at some point over the next few months, the folks over at FX are going to hand over some news about said season 5 start date. The sooner that they do that, the happier we’re going to be. However, we’re not so naïve as to think it’s going to happen immediately. We don’t think we’re anywhere close to a point where a date will be announced, and we’re at least a few months away, if not more.

So when should we feel more optimistic that an announcement is forthcoming? To us, it really begins when we start to get some real casting news, or substantial updates from the show’s set. It’s not something that we think FX is going to rush based on how passionate this fan base is. You have to nail everything that lies ahead story-wise, and that is not the easiest thing to do. Just consider where EZ Reyes now stands within the Santo Padre chapter, plus the fire that happened at the end of season 4. There is SO much that needs to be unpacked here and we’re both excited and horrified for whatever could be coming up next.

As of right now, we’re thinking that season 5 will premiere either in the spring or the summer. Our hope is that this isn’t the final chapter of the show, but we’ve learned within the world of TV to 1) expect just about anything and 2) not take a single thing for granted. We’d be pretty foolish to do that here.

