NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 10 spoilers: Crossover episode!

Odds are, you know already that Monday, January 2 is going to present a three-part crossover that includes every NCIS show there is. With that in mind, why not spend some time today talking about the NCIS: Hawaii part of the puzzle?

One of the things that is going to be interesting about this whole event is seeing how every team gets roped in. After all, not every character is going to be in the same place, and we tend to think there will be at least some episodes in NCIS: Hawaii that actually take place out in the islands.

For those unaware, this episode (titled “Deep Fake”) is the second part in the crossover. For more on the first part / the NCIS episode, head over to the link here. You can also get more news courtesy of the synopsis below:

“Deep Fake” – Tennant, Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) find themselves captured by a woman claiming to be a CIA agent demanding intel from the team. Also, Jesse, Ernie, Whistler and Alden Parker (Gary Cole) learn about an asset that arrived in Hawai’i who could be connected to several overseas assassinations, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Jan. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* NCIS stars Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen and NCIS: LOS ANGELES stars Chris O’Donnell and LL COOL J guest star in the episode, which is part two of a three-episode crossover event with NCIS and NCIS: LOS ANGELES.

So there are a ton of guest-stars and a high-octane case that won’t be over in this hour. Doesn’t this feel like the best of all worlds? We tend to think so! If you love this entire franchise, then this event is going to be a big-time treat and then some.

