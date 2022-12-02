Nancy Drew season 4 premiere date: Where is it at The CW?

Are we going to get some news on a Nancy Drew season 4 premiere date at some point in the near future? In case it wasn’t obvious already, we absolutely want it! The show has been off the air now for months on end and in that time, The CW hasn’t said much other than that this is the end of the road.

Honestly, we’re just glad to have the advance knowledge here that the end is near — with the network having new owners at Nexstar a lot of shows are getting canned, and at least this way, we’re getting a chance to see a proper ending. Of course, what that ending is remains to be seen, as does when exactly the powers-that-be want to put it on the air.

Earlier this week The CW did release their midseason return dates for a number of their shows currently on the network. However, they did not reveal much of anything when it comes to the Kennedy McMann show. They’re making us wait for the Drew Crew’s return, let alone us to get any news all about it!

So what’s going on here? Either season 4 is not premiering until mid-February (the cut-off date for a lot of the shows they announced), or they are waiting to just deliver some more news to us at some other point down the road. For the time being, it feels like either one of these scenarios is possible.

Just know in advance that this is not some sort of super-bizarre HBO Max situation where we’re never actually going to get more news on what lies ahead; eventually, The CW is going to share something more and the series will finish out its run. We just need a good bit of patience to get to that point.

What do you most want to see on Nancy Drew season 4 when it airs on The CW?

Are you sad to be waiting? Let us know below! Once you do just that, stay tuned for other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

