Superman & Lois season 3 premiere date: December hopes

We know that a Superman & Lois season 3 premiere date is coming at some point over the next few months. What are the chances we learn about it soon?

It goes without saying that the demand is out there for this date, and for good reason. This is one of the best superhero shows out there, and it’s actually done a remarkable job of adapting both the title hero and also Clark Kent. A lot of movies/shows can nail one, but not so much the other. This is also a deceptively hard story to tell just because viewers have such a familiarity with Superman and he’s not as dark and twisted as some antiheroes who dominate the headlines these days.

While it’s a guarantee we won’t see the Superman & Lois season 3 premiere this month, odds are we will get some more news on it sooner rather than latter. Remember for a moment here that The CW has already announced their midseason return dates for the shows already on the schedule, and we tend to think more info will be coming soon for others like the Tyler Hoechlin series as well as The Flash. Why in the world wouldn’t they go through with that?

We should note that the network does of course have new ownership now in Nexstar Media, and that could spell trouble for every superhero show out there as the target audience gets adjusted. Also, DC is looking to consolidate their properties across the board; we’re not sure that there will be a TV and movie Superman for this much longer. With all of this in mind, we do have to enter season 3 with the expectation that it could be the last and yet, there’s still plenty of reason for the network to push it and push it hard. Why wouldn’t they make all the money from it that they can?

