The Flash season 9 premiere date: Our hopes for December

With us now officially in the month of December, what could we learn when it comes to The Flash season 9 premiere date?

First of all, we don’t think it will come as a shock that we want more news as soon as possible. The CW recently unveiled their midseason schedule for a lot of their returning shows, but the Grant Gustin series was not a part of it. The same goes for a number of other returning shows like Riverdale and Superman & Lois.

So what gives with that? Fundamentally, it’s one of two things. Either the network is saving an announcement for some point down the road, or these shows aren’t premiering until mid-February or March. We know that there have been a number of release-date rumors out there already and while those are exciting, they don’t do anything to lock in what the future will actually be.

Now with all of that spelled out … we do think that we’re going to learn a start date for season 9 this month. There’s just no real reason not to. Given that this is the final season and it’s one of the most important shows The CW has, they have absolutely nothing to gain from keeping this announcement to themselves. They benefit from getting it out there and beyond that, allowing people the chance to know further what some of the plans are. Who is coming back, beyond just Javicia Leslie? How are you going to send the show off into the sunset?

We’ve said this before, but realistically season 9 could premiere anywhere from January until March. Our preference is that it airs at a time when we’re able to see all thirteen episodes without interruption and at this point, we’re okay with waiting longer for that to be the case. After all, we’ve already been waiting for so long already!

When do you think we'll learn about The Flash season 9 premiere date courtesy of The CW?

