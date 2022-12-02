The Resident season 6 episode 10 spoilers: Is Billie in danger?

The Resident season 6 episode 10 on Tuesday will be the final installment of the calendar year and clearly, the writers are putting a lot of jeopardy into this story. They want you worried about what could happen, in addition to whatever the potential aftermath could be for Billie and Conrad.

We’ve got a theory that we’re going to dive into as we move further in this article, but let’s start with what the promo (released earlier this week) gave away: Episode 10, titled “Family Day,” is going to be a story all about people getting way too aggressive with doctors. We’ve seen something like this before with hostage situations and the like on other shows. In this case, Billie could find herself in grave danger due to an enraged man barging into her OR. What can she really do to stop him? She’s in a particularly vulnerable state and focused on trying to save someone else’s life.

Now, could Conrad rush in to help? Maybe he’ll contribute, but we doubt he’ll be the only one. We’re pretty confident that Jessica Lucas’ character will make it out of this situation, and our prediction is that this story isn’t really that much about whether or not the character lives or dies. Instead, this is more about Conrad coming to terms potentially with how he feels about her; sometimes, seeing someone in danger can awaken something that you didn’t quite realize was there previously.

What better cliffhanger would there be than Conrad having to reassess so much of his life? Maybe we say this because we root for him and Billie to work out down the road, but it does chart with what we’ve seen from the show so far.

