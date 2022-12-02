Snowfall season 6 premiere date: Our hopes for December

What could we learn about a Snowfall season 6 premiere date over the course of December? We don’t think it’s too early to have this conversation, especially since there is SO much for us to think about and be excited for!

Obviously, we’ve got a bittersweet feeling when it comes to the next chapter of the Damson Idris series. It’s hard not to when you stop in and think a moment about the variables. We’ve known for a good while now that season 6 will be the final one, and this story is in so many ways a tragedy. We should expect that there’s going to be a lot of emotional moments ahead, and that a lot of our favorites may not make it out of this alive.

Now, let’s get to the subject of what we could theoretically learn over the course of the next thirty days, as there is a lot to think about here. Based on the timing of when both season 4 and season 5 premiered, there’s a chance that we could get a premiere date announcement before the end of the year. Of course, that’s not also a guarantee. It’s possible the producers will need more time with these episodes since we’re building up to the end of the road, just like it’s also possible that FX just wants to start them later than February or March.

With all of that said, we’d be stunned if the final episodes premiere later than May, mostly because we want to see Snowfall in the discussion for the 2023 Emmys. Idris absolutely deserves a nomination for Franklin Saint, and when you consider the position that Teddy left him in at the end of season 5, some of his darkest material yet could be coming around the bend.

In the end, we’d say there’s a 50-50 chance we get more news this month; stay tuned!

Where do you think the story is going when it comes to Snowfall season 6 over on FX?

