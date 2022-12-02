Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for December

As there a chance that we could get a Squid Game season 2 premiere date at some point in the month of December? There’s no doubt this is a fun thing to consider, but whether or not it will happen is a totally different story.

After all, we should for now start things off with this: A reminder that there are no plans to have the hit Netflix show back anytime soon. Don’t expect a premiere date announcement this month; heck, don’t even expect it to start filming! There is a long way to go here to where we can start having serious discussions; for now, we are left more to ponder about what the future could hold.

For now, most early indications out there suggest that production on season 2 will begin next year and at that point, it will take months for the next chapter of the saga to be wrapped up. There are a few castings that could be announced here and there, but don’t be shocked if the folks at Netflix keep a tight lid on a lot of stuff. For the time being, remember that they have every incentive to do that!

Once production wraps, then the next lengthy phase of the process begins courtesy of post-production. With the show’s color palette and big budget, it’s going to take a while to get these episodes ready. There is a reason why most speculation, at least for now, is suggesting that new episodes will not premiere until mid-to-late 2024. We hope that we’ll have at least a better sense of things by this time next year, but realistically, there’s a chance we may not have a date then, either! We gotta be prepared for that.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Squid Game season 2 premiere date on Netflix?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

