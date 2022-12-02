Shark Tank: Sliimeyhoney, Hummviewer, FireFighter1, ShredSkinz

Tonight, Sliimeyhoney, Hummviewer, FireFighter1, and ShredSkinz are coming on board Shark Tank — will any of them get a deal?

If you’ve seen this show on a number of occasions in the past, then you know already how this process works. All of these companies are diving head-first into the Tank hoping to make some magic happen. They all have ideas to in one way or another, make your life easier. Unfortunately, not all of them will probably leave with an investment.

Before we go further, let’s start off here by sharing the full synopsis for this episode now — after that, we’ll get to the products.

“1406” – Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND and co-founder of SOMOS Foods, returns to the Tank. First into the Tank is a husband and wife from Loveland, Colorado, who present an exciting way to attract hummingbirds with their feeding tool. An entrepreneur from Burbank, California, oozes with excitement after sharing how he helps others ease anxiety and reduce stress with his entertaining product; while an entrepreneur from El Dorado Hills, California, empowers homeowners to own a fire-defense system in case of emergency with her tool. Last into the Tank is an athlete from Lynn, Massachusetts, who introduces his wearable and eco-friendly fitness design making it easier and faster to sweat on an all-new episode of “Shark Tank,” airing FRIDAY, DEC. 2 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following the premiere.

Sliimeyhoney – It was a fun little deep dive to get familiar with this product, which is a line of high-quality slimes that you can mold or handle. Their look is pretty incredible, and we have to imagine that a lot of the joy comes here through kneading and feeling all of the different textures within.

Hummviewer – In a way, the purpose of this product is pretty similar to Sliimeyhoney: To give consumers a sensory experience. Here, however, it’s all about allowing people the opportunity to experience hummingbirds up close. It’s a feeder that you wear like it’s a mask!

FireFighter1 – The idea here is to give homeowners with a pool an opportunity to quickly have access to a fire hose — a direct way to save themselves in the midst of a catastrophe. This is a smart innovation that could save lives, but is the market big enough? That’s the question that could be posed tonight.

ShredSkinz – Want to accentuate your workouts? The whole idea of this disposal, recyclable suit is that it allows you to sweat more and get the most out of your workout — it could be valuable for athletes or anyone doing weight training, and it comes in different colors and an affordable price point.

