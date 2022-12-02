Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 spoilers: ‘Classic horror’ ahead!

We’re still in the early going of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1, and of course that means one thing to us: The potential for a lot of great, surprising stuff moving forward. That means chances to learn about the BAU, but also reasons to be worried. We already have a noteworthy unsub in Elias Voit who could just be getting started unleashing their unique brand of chaos.

Basically, what we’re trying to say here is that things are going to get worse long before they get better.

In a new interview with TVLine, Aisha Tyler (who plays Dr. Tara Lewis) made it especially clear that one episode you should watch out for is the seventh this season, which is going to come after the holiday hiatus. Why? It may be one of the most terrifying that we’ve seen yet:

“We’ve got some classic horror elements and motifs that I tried to honor, but also some big emotion … We were sprinting because we had so much story to tell, but I loved directing my family on this one.”

The sprint will probably be more apparent later on in the season, and all of this is a direct function, of course, to us only having ten episodes. This is just the way that Paramount+ does business and as much as we would love for that to change, we can’t quite sit here and say that it will with any confidence. This is a streaming service that has found something that works for them, but at least we tend to think there’s a great chance already at a season 2! So long as viewers keep watching, we have every reason to think this new iteration of this world will be around for a rather long time.

