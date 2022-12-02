Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 9: EP on Rollins’ exit, future

As so many of you most likely know at this point, Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 9 is going to mark the end for Kelli Giddish as Amanda Rollins. It’s a departure that no one seems to want — it wasn’t Kelli’s choice to leave, nor was it showrunner David Graziano or any of the writers. This is a hand they’ve been dealt, and they all have the near-impossible challenge here of coming up with a farewell that makes sense, and also one that makes people hopeful for the character’s future.

So what do we know at present about her goodbye? That is relatively simple: Giddish is leaving in order to get into teaching, and following a new path that has become available to her after being shot and reevaluating where she is in life. The hard part, of course, is telling Olivia Benson of what she intends to do. Speaking to TV Insider, here is what Graziano had to say on that subject:

“[Benson] has encouraged Rollins to open up more in life, emotionally speaking … The sad part is that as Rollins has become more in touch with her emotions and her process for healing where’s she ready to stand on her two feet, she’s also ready move on. For Benson, the tragedy of helping Rollins on this journey, of course, is having to let go.”

Graziano does also note that the hope is that Giddish will continue to be a part of the Dick Wolf universe in some shape or form down the road, but of course he only has so much control in all of this. It could take a little bit of time before we see what her future could look like, but we know that Kelli has earned everything she could want and then some after so many years in this role. She’s put her heart and soul into it and given back to fans tremendously; saying that she will be missed is one of the biggest understatements out there.

