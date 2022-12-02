SEAL Team season 7: Could we get renewal news this month?

We’ve just made it into the month of December, so what better time than the present for a SEAL Team season 7 discussion? There are a few weeks coming up that would be perfect for a renewal announcement … but will it actually happen?

For streaming shows, the wait for renewal news can actually be more agonizing than what we see for network TV, and for a number of different reasons. What’s one of the big ones? We have so little information to go on. Paramount+ doesn’t share viewership data, so we have to go mostly based on fan enthusiasm and perception. We perceive the ratings for season 6 to be fairly strong for the streamer, mostly based on the way that they promote it.

We do think that the powers-that-be want more SEAL Team, just as the cast and crew are eager to come back. These sort of decisions just aren’t ever that simple, since you have a lot of money that comes into play. This is a the big stumbling block. In an era where a lot of companies are cutting costs left and right, does the performance of this show justify the cost? We know that the story of these characters is valuable and needed in this world, but companies don’t often think of anything other than dollars and cents.

We’re optimistic that there will be a season 7 at some point. However, we’re a little less hopeful about getting news on that this year. Instead, we tend to think that we’re going to be waiting until January or even February, when the show was renewed last year, to get other insight. If something comes out before that, consider it a pleasant surprise. So long as we have a chance to see new episodes on Paramount+ next fall, we’ll be happy in the end.

Do you think that we’ll get some news on SEAL Team season 7 at Paramount+?

Share some of your thoughts and predictions below, and also come back for more of the latest news.

