Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know that the show has been on hiatus for a while, but is that over?

We don’t want to keep you waiting any longer, so let’s just go ahead and share a ton of great news from start to finish. First and foremost, there is a new SNL tonight! It is hosted by the multi-talented Keke Palmer, who we’re pretty confident is going to bring the energy and a lot of fun to the proceedings. She’s coming off a career year thanks in part to Nope, but we’ve seen her do so much other great stuff along the way. She’ll be joined tonight by musical guest SZA, and did we mention that there are some other episodes coming later this month? The December 10 edition will feature Martin Short alongside Steve Martin, which should be one of the most incredible episodes we’ve had in quite some time. Meanwhile, the December 17 edition is going to feature Austin Butler, coming off of a huge year playing Elvis Presley.

Now, of course we wonder what sort of content the late-night show is going to bring to the table, especially when it comes to how much they want to skewer a certain rapper for his incendiary comments over the past several days. Dave Chappelle tackled the subject to some extent in his monologue, but it is fair to say that things have gotten a little bit crazier sense that time. Of course, we’d say to combine this with a number of other topical sketches and maybe a few things no one expect.

Is there a chance for some sort of holiday piece in here? We wouldn’t rule it out, if for no other reason than that this show does love to sprinkle them in throughout the final episodes of the year. We don’t think the entirety of the show will be tied to Christmas, but we could get a memorable moment or two.

