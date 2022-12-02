Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: A hope for December news

Is there a reasonable chance to get some Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date news over the course of this month? We certainly can say without question that we want it! Of course, whether or not we’re actually the recipient of it is a totally different story … and worthy of some more information.

First and foremost, let’s begin here by pointing out the following: Once upon a time, we actually think it was a slam-dunk that we’d get some news on the show’s return this month. That was back when season 2 of Your Honor was airing in a short period of time. It made perfect sense to pair a big announcement for the Bryan Cranston series to be paired with some sort of announcement for the Melanie Lynskey drama; after all, you were leveraging your audience to the best of your ability!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on YELLOWJACKETS!

Unfortunately, Your Honor was recently delayed to mid-January and on some level, that does radically decrease the odds that we see something more on the future of Yellowjackets. Of course, we would love something more to come out about season 2 this month, but it’s hard to think of any singular event that Showtime could tie it to for maximum attention. They could put out a press release solely for the sake of putting one out, and that is largely it, as far as we know.

No matter if we get a premiere date for Yellowjackets season 2 this month or not, our expectation remains the same. More than likely, we’re going to have a chance to see the show back in either March or April, right in the thick of Emmy season. This is the window that makes the most sense for Showtime, and it goes without saying that it could have a lot of success there. After all, there is SO much that it brings to the table and a lot of viewers have had a chance to catch up since the end of season 1.

Related – Check out some other insight on Yellowjackets, including a few more details on the future

When do you think we’ll actually know a premiere date for Yellowjackets season 2?

Share right now in the comments, and stick around — there are other updates coming before too long. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







