Succession season 4 premiere date: Our hopes for December

At some point over the month of December, are we going to learn a little bit more about a Succession season 4 premiere date? What about some news on the show in general? There is, just like you would expect, a lot to take a look at here based on where things are in the year and with some of HBO’s upcoming plans.

As a number of you most likely know already, there is zero chance that the Brian Cox show returns to the air at any point this calendar year. HBO already has a plan for at least the next few months, and it does not include this show. Instead, the idea here is that we’re going to see the series back this spring, and the primary mystery that remains is when we’re going to have a chance to see an announcement and/or a trailer.

Do we think that some sort of announcement is coming in the near future? Most likely, the answer here is yes. However, we also have a hard time thinking that we’re going to be getting it through most of this month. Other than alongside the season 2 finale of The White Lotus, isn’t there any other time to reveal something? The more likely scenario is that we see something dished out during the series premiere of The Last of Us in January, as it appears as though that’s going to be the show on before we get around to Succession being back. We are projecting a start date here in late March or April.

The core of season 4 feels pretty clear, at least for the time being: Much of the Roy family is in shambles after what happened at the end of season 3. Roman, Kendall, and Shiv are now out on their own, and there’s no guarantee that they’ll even work together! Meanwhile, Logan’s #1 may now very well be Shiv’s own husband Tom, and that is a hard pill to swallow.

