SWAT season 6 episode 8 spoilers: The last one of 2022!

As you get yourselves set up for SWAT season 6 episode 8 on CBS next week, there is a ton to look forward to from top to bottom.

So where do we begin? Well, we suppose that a good place to start things off is by noting that this is the final episode of 2022. Whatever happens on “Guacaine” could end up having huge ramifications moving into the new year, so that’s something to look out for. Of course, we recognize that there’s no guarantee that the show does a big cliffhanger or anything like that, but it’s definitely something to have on your radar.

Now, let’s set the table for some of the stakes. Go ahead and check out the SWAT season 6 episode 8 synopsis:

“Guacaine” – When violence erupts at a popular food truck festival, the team must contend with a deadly cartel determined to recover a large lost drug shipment at any cost, on S.W.A.T., Friday, Dec. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course, we’ve seen cases like this before both on this and plenty of other shows. What could make it stand out here comes down primarily to the stakes. There is a chance to tell a story here that is bigger and bolder than almost any other that we’ve seen so far this year, and those words “at any cost” should make anyone out there nervous. After all, that 100% suggests that we’re going to see several lives potentially in danger. Even if everyone manages to get out of here in one piece, it’s not going to be the easiest thing in the world to do.

