Fire Country season 1 episode 8 spoilers: The last one of 2022!

Next week on Fire Country season 1 episode 8, we hope you are ready for a story that stands out from the pack. “Bad Guy” is the last one to air this calendar year, and it’s going to be about more than just Bode’s story. In particular, this could prove to be the biggest spotlight that we’ve had a chance to see from Vince yet. We’ll learn more about his past, and also how that could end up impacting his future.

To get a few more details all about what you can expect to see, check out the full Fire Country season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Bad Guy” – Vince’s judgment is compromised when a harrowing rescue of two siblings triggers emotional memories of the night his daughter died in a car accident, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Dec. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Episode directed by series star Kevin Alejandro.

Given that this is such a notable episode of the show, is there at least a chance that we end up seeing some sort of cliffhanger at the end of it? We wouldn’t rule that out, mostly because this is a new show and we’re still working to get into some of the established rhythms here. This is a way to get people all the more curious about what’s coming in the new year, and we know already that the producers are planning some huge stuff for the new year. Remember that the Max Thieriot drama is getting a coveted slot after the AFC Championship Game in January, and that is a chance to find some viewers that you don’t already have. At this point, a season 2 feels almost like a lock, and it’s mostly a matter of when we get that renewal and also what we end up seeing in terms of the story.

Related – Be sure to see get some other updates now on Fire Country

Where do you think the story is going to go over Fire Country season 1 episode 8?

Share right away in the attached comments! Also be sure to come back later for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







