Blue Bloods season 13 episode 8 spoilers: Danny’s past returns…

Next week on CBS you’ll have a chance to see Blue Bloods season 13 episode 8 arrive on CBS — want to know what makes it special?

Well, for starters, “Poetic Justice” is going to be a rare example of a story that can exist within two separate worlds. Over the course of this hour you’re going to have a chance to dive into a lot of interesting stuff when it comes to Danny Reagan’s present … but so much of it will be linked to the past. Meanwhile, we’re also going to have the return of the ever-familiar “Frank argues with the Mayor” storyline, which we’ve now seen on a number of different occasions and a handful of different Mayors.

To get some more information now, go ahead and check out the Blue Bloods season 13 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Poetic Justice” – Danny crosses paths with Sonny Le (Alex Duong), a criminal from a previous case, when he investigates a gang attack with a shocking motive. Also, Frank and Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) butt heads over an off-duty cop who goes too far making a political statement; Anthony worries Erin’s DA campaign could be threatened by her ex-husband Jack’s unsavory business connections; and Jamie investigates a potentially dirty officer whose identity may be close to home, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

In case you didn’t know, this episode is going to be the last one of the calendar year — with that in mind, you better hope it leaves a great impression in viewers’ minds! There’s nothing in here that suggests that it will be set during the holidays, but we’ll wait to see if there is some extra holiday cheer thrown in here at some point.

Related – Be sure to see some additional news on Blue Bloods now, including more on what the future could hold

What do you most want to see entering Blue Bloods season 13 episode 7 on CBS next week?

Share all of your expectations now in the comments! After you do that, stick around for some other big updates all about the future. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







