Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We know that the show was off last week following the Thanksgiving holiday. So what’s ahead this time around?

Well, without further ado, let’s go ahead and share some of the good news: The crime procedural is back on the air! There are two episodes coming over the next couple of weeks before we see it go off again and this time around, we’ve got an installment called “Heroes.” This is one that features the return of Anthony’s daughter, and it is going to happen in a precarious position that could lead to some conflict between him and Erin. Can you be surprised? After all, it seems like there’s some sort of drama between these two on a semi-regular basis.

If you want to get a few more details about the episode tonight if you haven’t already, check out the Blue Bloods season 13 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Heroes” – Erin and Anthony clash when Anthony’s daughter, Sophia (Isabel Harper Leight), is the sole eyewitness to a fatal shooting. Also, Frank wants to punish an off-duty copy for his inaction during an armed robbery; Danny and Baez investigate a violent mugging with some unwanted help from Jamie; and Eddie and her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), help an attack victim see the brighter side of New York City, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Of course, we’re excited to see some of the various storylines, but we do hope that there is some significant time given to Danny and Jamie’s relationship. Remember that there was so much conflict between the two of them back in episode 6, and we don’t think that it all was totally resolved.

