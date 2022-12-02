Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 run time: Extended again?

We know that Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 is set to air in just over two days, but precisely how long will it be? Are we looking at another extended installment?

One of the great things about this show in general is that Paramount Network basically gives Taylor Sheridan license to tell stories that are as long as they need to be. Sometimes, that means we get episodes that are an hour and fifteen minutes. On other occasions, they are a little bit shorter.

So what are we set to get here? According to the official schedule released by the cable channel, episode 5 (which is titled “Watch ‘Em Ride Away”) is currently set to run for an hour and three minutes. We’ll take any time over an hour that we can, but ironically this is still the shortest episode we’ve had all season long. There is still a lot that needs to be crammed in here, especially in the aftermath of Beth’s arrest and eventual release. Will that have any major ramifications on the show moving forward, or on John as Governor?

Meanwhile, there is another major situation that needs to be attended to here, and that is what is going on when it comes to Summer. Piper Perabo’s character is now at the ranch, where she is staying while she also serves as an adviser of sorts. We know that John recognizes her value, but the problem is that not a lot of other people might. She and Beth don’t have the best history and at some point, we do think things could get a little bit rocky. In general, we’re prepared for an eventful episode and honestly, it has to be. Remember that once we get to the other side of this one, there are only two more left and we’re then on hiatus until we get all the way around to the new year.

