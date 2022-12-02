Gossip Girl season 2 episode 3 spoilers: More on Georgina return

As we prepare ourselves for Gossip Girl season 2 episode 3 on HBO Max next week, there is a lot to think about — especially with Georgina. This is an iconic character from the original show, and also one whose return we’ve known about for a rather long time. It’s a thrill to know that she will be resurfacing, but what will her purpose be? Michelle Trachtenberg is not just going to be around for some cheesy cameo; there is a larger role to look forward to.

We know that it’s a bummer that we didn’t end up seeing this character right away but rest assured, some great stuff is coming with her. For more on that, here is what showrunner Joshua Safran had to say to Deadline:

I think Georgina has a perspective on Gossip Girl having not quite lived through it the first time but watched somebody else come in and create the drama that she was used to creating. So seeing it come back to this time, she definitely has an incredibly clear point of view about what it should be and what it isn’t. And I’ll just leave it at that.

So yea, Safran is clearly hesitant to give a lot away and it’s hard to blame him. He knows as much as anyone that Georgina is one of the biggest selling points of the season and why wouldn’t she be? We absolutely hope for a few more OG appearances before the new version of the show ends, but we get the sense that the writers aren’t wanting to force them too much. The idea here is to ensure that this show gets a chance to shine on its own, and not just be a hit of nostalgia without a lot of substance otherwise.

What do you most want to see from Gossip Girl season 2 episode 3 when it arrives on HBO Max?

